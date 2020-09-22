Global  
 

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus.

Mr Johnson's comments come during a visitto Northamptonshire Police HQ.


PM’s NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps [Video]

Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Climate change: GB athletes call for government to prioritise environment after Covid

 Hundreds of British athletes and Para-athletes ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prioritise the environment in the wake of coronavirus.
Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Chancellor unveils winter economic plan: the key points [Video]

The resurgence of coronavirus poses a threat to the UK’s “fragile” economicrecovery, Rishi Sunak warned as he confirmed plans for the state to top up thewages of workers forced to cut their hours due to the pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough scheme. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a new job support scheme would see the Government“directly support” the wages of people in viable jobs working at least a thirdof their normal hours.

Sunak mulls German-style jobs scheme as mass layoffs loom

Rishi Sunak, the UK chancellor,  is looking at plans to replace the current furlough measures with...
Boris Johnson's early Christmas present to Britain: Six months of coronavirus gloom

Boris Johnson's early Christmas present to Britain: Six months of coronavirus gloom London (CNN)Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases across the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
Coronavirus pandemic: EU urges new measures to head off virus second wave [Video]

Sunak: Workers' wages will be 'topped up' [Video]

The Chancellor has announced a new Jobs Support Scheme which will allow employers to keep employees in a job on short hours.

London bar owner fears for 'zombie' industry [Video]

As tougher restrictions on British bars and restaurants are brought in to try and curb virus infections, London venue owner Thomas Kidd says the move could lead to a sector full of 'zombie companies'...

