Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire.
Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.
The resurgence of coronavirus poses a threat to the UK’s “fragile” economicrecovery, Rishi Sunak warned as he confirmed plans for the state to top up thewages of workers forced to cut their hours due to the pandemic.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough scheme.
As tougher restrictions on British bars and restaurants are brought in to try and curb virus infections, London venue owner Thomas Kidd says the move could lead to a sector full of 'zombie companies'...