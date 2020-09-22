Global  
 

'Football will need government help'

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford says football needs the government's help after it called off plans for the return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.


No football fans back in stadiums from October 1 after Government U-turn as National League clubs told season WON’T start next weekend

Cabinet office minister Michael Gove has revealed plans for football fans to return to stadiums next...
talkSPORT - Published

No football fans expected in stadiums until 2021 as government introduces new coronavirus restrictions, MP Steve Brine tells talkSPORT

It is now looking certain that football matches in England will be played behind closed doors for the...
talkSPORT - Published

Premier League give defiant response on future of football after Johnson speech

Premier League give defiant response on future of football after Johnson speech The government have scrapped plans for fans to return to football stadiums on October 1 and now the...
Daily Star - Published


TAIOCOL

Elixir|Stenz| Pixels RT @OgaNlaMedia: Don't worry guys, NTA will sponsor the NPFL. 🤣 When our country works and investors find the environment conducive to exp… 9 hours ago

Nobody_special1

No One You Know @ASlavitt @lisa_schroeder @nytopinion @nicholas_bagley Will we ever reach a point in this country where healthcare… https://t.co/1p0Y5thK7S 10 hours ago

OgaNlaMedia

Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 Don't worry guys, NTA will sponsor the NPFL. 🤣 When our country works and investors find the environment conducive… https://t.co/yp8kn7CxSS 12 hours ago

DeanCoop333

Dean Cooper @Foxinthebox1 Under new Government and FA guidelines, anybody attending local football matches will need to downloa… https://t.co/hB2agGEnCc 13 hours ago

emmanuels_babs

עמנואל Olúwadámiláre Babalolá @olywal I wonder when you guys will come to realize that nothing will work well in a country where it’s political s… https://t.co/9D3cBNuPTa 13 hours ago

denise_dewald

Denise Dewald, MD 🗽 @umairh They might wake up when there is no football or Starbucks. But what they really need to understand that an… https://t.co/94ky3h9hqJ 18 hours ago

frosty920

Sam Frost “Where it can, we will expect the top tiers of professional sport to look at ways in which it can support itself wi… https://t.co/2IkxgxDP0I 18 hours ago

MaxCart32699926

Max Carter RT @BristolLiveBRFC: “Where it can, we will expect the top tiers of professional sport to look at ways in which it can support itself with… 18 hours ago


Govt decision to postpone fans' return questioned [Video]

Govt decision to postpone fans' return questioned

The chair of the DCMS select committee tells Sky Sports News he is not certain the government needed to postpone the re-introduction of fans in stadiums.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:13Published
Cowling: I'm so angry at govt decision [Video]

Cowling: I'm so angry at govt decision

Colchester Utd chairman Robbie Cowling is 'angry' at the government's decision to stop the return of fans and fears clubs could go out of business as a result.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:34Published
'Let fans in or write us cheques' [Video]

'Let fans in or write us cheques'

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony says the government must provide financial support to clubs if fans cannot return.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published