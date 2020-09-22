'Football will need government help'
Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford says football needs the government's help after it called off plans for the return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Elixir|Stenz| Pixels RT @OgaNlaMedia: Don't worry guys, NTA will sponsor the NPFL. 🤣
When our country works and investors find the environment conducive to exp… 9 hours ago
No One You Know @ASlavitt @lisa_schroeder @nytopinion @nicholas_bagley Will we ever reach a point in this country where healthcare… https://t.co/1p0Y5thK7S 10 hours ago
Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 Don't worry guys, NTA will sponsor the NPFL. 🤣
When our country works and investors find the environment conducive… https://t.co/yp8kn7CxSS 12 hours ago
Dean Cooper @Foxinthebox1 Under new Government and FA guidelines, anybody attending local football matches will need to downloa… https://t.co/hB2agGEnCc 13 hours ago
עמנואל Olúwadámiláre Babalolá @olywal I wonder when you guys will come to realize that nothing will work well in a country where it’s political s… https://t.co/9D3cBNuPTa 13 hours ago
Denise Dewald, MD 🗽 @umairh They might wake up when there is no football or Starbucks.
But what they really need to understand that an… https://t.co/94ky3h9hqJ 18 hours ago
Sam Frost “Where it can, we will expect the top tiers of professional sport to look at ways in which it can support itself wi… https://t.co/2IkxgxDP0I 18 hours ago
Max Carter RT @BristolLiveBRFC: “Where it can, we will expect the top tiers of professional sport to look at ways in which it can support itself with… 18 hours ago
Govt decision to postpone fans' return questionedThe chair of the DCMS select committee tells Sky Sports News he is not certain the government needed to postpone the re-introduction of fans in stadiums.
Cowling: I'm so angry at govt decisionColchester Utd chairman Robbie Cowling is 'angry' at the government's decision to stop the return of fans and fears clubs could go out of business as a result.
'Let fans in or write us cheques'Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony says the government must provide financial support to clubs if fans cannot return.