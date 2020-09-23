Missouri Governor and First Lady test positive for COVID-19 (9-23-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 minutes ago

-- both testing positive for the coronavirus today.

The parsons individually posted videos to facebook confirming their diagnosis and reassured missourians that they are feeling fine.

Kq2's madeline mcclain breaks down the big news from the capitol today.

<<kq2's madeline mcclain reportingmore than 114,000 missourians have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Joining them missouri and first lady.first lady teresa parson:"my test did come back positive."gov.

Mike parson (r-missouri): "i was tested.

Those results, the preliminary result has come back as a positive test."first lady teresa parson was the first to get tested.first lady teresa parson:"i did get up with a few cold-like symptoms and decided because we are out among the public so much i should be tested."

The governor says he isn't experiencing symptoms -- but got tested because of his wife.

He's also positive.gov.

Mike parson (r-missouri):"the main thing, just appreciate it right now my concern is the first lady, her health to make sure that she is okay so the one thing i will ask is for your prayers.sharing the news in social media videos -- the two say they are feeling fine and are in isolation.dr. randall williams, director of mo.

Health & senior services: as you know the governor and first lady being public figures that they are have travelled and engaged with the public so we are working with them and their staff to determine close contacts of those that will need to be quarantined.the two have been keeping a rigorous schedule official state events and ceremonial signings all over the state this month.before wednesday the governor stopped in kansas city, hollister, jasper county, springfield, cape girardeau and charleston.

Despite all that traveling, missouri's chief health official believes the list of contacts will be short.dr. randall williams, mo.

Dhss: "our preliminary information shows this will be a relatively small number of people who meet this criteria of sustained contact but again the contact tracing started this afternoon and we will await the results of that and those people will be notified."

As the state and local health departments re-trace the governor and first lady's steps their home in bolivar.first lady teresa parson:"i want to reassure you that i'm going to take the next few days, take care of myself and i will see you again soon."and parson says he'll be working and isolating at the governor's mansion in jeff city.gov.

Mike parson: reporting madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> one of the events postponed was the debate between the goveror and nicole galloway the-- current state auditor and the democrat running against parson in the upcoming november election she released a statement today saying, "i wish governor parson and first lady teresa parson a safe and full recovery.

This is a stark reminder that the virus can reach anyone, anywhere and that this pandemic is far from over.

We must all continue to do our part in preventing the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask."