Firefighters Thursday morning continued to make significant progress on the stubborn Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest and Antelope Valley foothills amid a new investigation into whether Southern California Edisonโ€™s utility equipment may have sparked the blaze.

๐•ฝ๐–š๐–‡๐–Š๐–‘ ๐•ฎ๐–†๐–˜๐–™๐–‘๐–Š RT @MtWilsonObs : Superintendent's report: Firefighters will be working to strengthen the lines where strategic firing was completed last niโ€ฆ 25 minutes ago

CBS Los Angeles #BREAKING UPDATE: The #BobcatFire has burned 113,986 acres and is 50% contained. At least 47 homes destroyed. Evacuโ€ฆ https://t.co/O18Rvc5iLy 5 minutes ago

Reggie Wilkins RT @CBSLA : #BREAKING UPDATE: The #BobcatFire has burned 113,986 acres and is 50% contained. At least 47 homes destroyed. Evacuation ordersโ€ฆ 18 seconds ago