Black Widow Movie has been delayed until next year

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' has been pushed back until May 2021 amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.


Black Widow delayed to 2021, pushing back The Eternals and other Marvel movies

Black Widow delayed to 2021, pushing back The Eternals and other Marvel movies In a predictable fashion, Disney is delaying Black Widow to 2021 as the company continues to navigate...
Disney delays 'Black Widow,' Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has further postponed its next mega-movies from Marvel,...
'West Side Story' Delayed an Entire Year, 'Black Widow' Moves to May 2021 Amid Pandemic

Two more major movies are being delayed amid the very slow box office as the COVID-19 pandemic is...
Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas [Video]

Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in..

My Summer As A Goth Movie [Video]

My Summer As A Goth Movie

My Summer As A Goth Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After the sudden death of her father, 16-year-old, Joey Javitts is sent to stay with her eccentric grandparents and promptly falls for the..

The 22nd Annual MKE Short Film Festival [Video]

The 22nd Annual MKE Short Film Festival

For over two decades, the Milwaukee Independent Film Society has been celebrating local, national, and global filmmakers at the Milwaukee Short Film Festival. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has had an impact..

