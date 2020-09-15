Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram! Bang Media - Duration: 01:39s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:39s - Published Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram! Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram to encourage people to do their bit to save the planet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jamal RT @yashar: At 94-years-old, the legendary David Attenborough has joined Instagram and in less than a few hours he has amassed close to a… 4 seconds ago JK 🐨 RT @wwf_uk: Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram!! https://t.co/U30QnRGAwK https://t.co/P3wyIV00f5 53 seconds ago Stenholmskan🎭 RT @Humanists_UK: Humanist & naturalist David Attenborough has joined Instagram to talk directly to new audiences about climate change. 'We… 2 minutes ago Kevin D Prinsloo Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, and just smashed 1 million followers in under an hour.. legend… https://t.co/KGXwbbK7yC 3 minutes ago Alison Brennan RT @countrylivinguk: Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram https://t.co/wwnG4yFLdL 3 minutes ago entertainment.ie Some good news! https://t.co/7YOL3l6eMU 4 minutes ago Roomy Naqvy RT @LRBbookshop: david attenborough has joined instagram and is using it entirely to post photos of his breakfasts https://t.co/Y2G7Yxyq3D 4 minutes ago Pro UK Anti Theism⚛️🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @HelenMcCallin: “I am making this move... because, as we all know, the world is in trouble” Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagra… 6 minutes ago