Kanye West has expressed his views on the music industry

Kanye West says the music industry is "a broken system that needs to be fixed" amid his latest rant about buying his own masters.
Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters backSwift has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta.
Kanye West releases manifesto for music industry fair playThe rapper is attempting to buy back his masters as part of a plan to shut down his restrictive contract.