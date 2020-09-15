Machine Gun Kelly Talks About Megan Fox

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:31s - Published
On Wednesday, rapper Machine Gun Kelly appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM Show.

Kelly dished on his romance with movie star Megan Fox.

He talked about meeting the actress on the set of their forthcoming film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." The couple confirmed their relationship in July, and Kelly talked to Stern about finding true love with Fox.

"That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that." Kelly said he didn't believe that love like that could ever exist.


