Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York

Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York

Sir Harold Evans, trailblazing newspaper editor, dies aged 92 from heart failure.

Sir Harold exposed the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who had never received any compensation for their birth defects Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harold Evans Harold Evans British-American journalist and writer

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92 [Video]

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher, and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 92. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 [Video]

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92. The formereditor of The Sunday Times and editor-at-large for the Reuters news agencydied of congestive heart failure, his wife Tina Brown said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Sir Harold Evans: Former Sunday Times editor dies aged 92

 The British-American journalist, publisher and author was renowned for his campaigns against injustice.
BBC News

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

The diner that isn’t afraid to piss off Seamless, or customers who use it

 Illustration by Claudia Chinyere Akole

On a recent Sunday afternoon, chef Samuel Yoo stood behind the counter of the self-described Asian diner he..
The Verge

Al Sharpton Urges Voting Over Violence in Wake of Breonna Taylor Case

 Rev. Al Sharpton is disgusted like many over the grand jury indictment in Breonna Taylor's case ... but he wants people to take their rage out by voting instead..
TMZ.com

Automakers Sue US Government Over Tariffs on Chinese Imports

 Automakers Tesla, Volvo, Ford and Mercedes-Benz have sued the U.S. government over tariffs on Chinese goods, demanding customs duties paid on imports be..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

PM’s NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps [Video]

PM’s NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps

Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

Facebook 'Supreme Court' to begin work before US Presidential vote

 The company's oversight board - which can overrule Mark Zuckerberg - begins work in mid-October.
BBC News
Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court [Video]

Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The 52-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

timesyrup

Russell Burrows A great journalist and an even better man, the antithesis of the whimpering, weak-minded undereducated fools who ha… https://t.co/Z624Burp0R 50 seconds ago

SatoshiJournal

Satoshi Sugiyama "An expert in newspaper production, he still had the time and commitment to immerse himself in a series of importan… https://t.co/RxeOwojhGE 54 seconds ago

JenLWoodside

Jennifer Woodside RT @CharlieBeckett: For those under 40 (?) it might be difficult to appreciate how Harry Evans was almost a patron saint for traditional jo… 2 minutes ago

iamjeffwilson

Jeff Wilson Sir Harold Evans: Editor who exposed Thalidomide impact dies aged 92 https://t.co/t3tCdggYdV 2 minutes ago

edwardclarke

Edward Clarke RT @JennyCardiff3: Sir Harold Evans: Crusading editor who exposed Thalidomide impact dies aged 92 https://t.co/R3304jdq6l 4 minutes ago

TheBJReview

BJR RT @journalism_news: New from HTFP: ‘Greatest editor of all time’ Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 https://t.co/c1ChbXAQSy 4 minutes ago

tonymc39

Tony McDonough RT @Gabriel_Pogrund: Evans' social mobility was exemplified by how his father greeted his taking over at The Times: “You know, Harold, it’s… 5 minutes ago

andreastarreese

Andrea Star Reese RT @GreensladeR: Harry Evans, the editors' editor, the journalists' journalist, the reporters' reporter. Among his peers, he was recognised… 5 minutes ago