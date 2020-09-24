Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher, and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 92. Lauren Anthony reports.
Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92. The formereditor of The Sunday Times and editor-at-large for the Reuters news agencydied of congestive heart failure, his wife Tina Brown said.
