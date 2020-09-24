Space junk is becoming a problem, astronauts say
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Space junk is becoming a problem, astronauts say
Space junk is becoming a pretty big problem.
For the third time in two weeks, astronauts aboard the International Space Station nearly crashed into space debris.
There are millions of pieces of space crafts, parts of rockets and out of commission satellites in low Earth orbit.
FOR THE THIRD TIME IN TWOWEEKS...ASTRONAUTS ABOARD THEINTERNATIONAL SPACE STATIONNEARLY CRASHED INTO SPACEDEBRIS.THERE ARE MILLIONS OF PIECES OFSPACE CRAFTS, PARTS OF ROCKETSAND OUT OF COMMISSIONSATELLITES IN LOW EARTH ORBIT.CALLING ALL COFFEE LOVERS---WALLET-HUB-- HAS RANKED THE