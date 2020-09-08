Crowd boos as Trump pays respects to Ginsburg

As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were paying their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Thursday in front of the court, the crowd begins to boo and chant "vote him out."
In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the addition of a new limestone border and pathways. Technological elements were also added, to make the outdoor space more modernized for televised events. The public had been told the renovations had been completed in roughly three weeks.
[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be..