Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crowd boos as Trump pays respects to Ginsburg

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Crowd boos as Trump pays respects to Ginsburg

Crowd boos as Trump pays respects to Ginsburg

As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were paying their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Thursday in front of the court, the crowd begins to boo and chant "vote him out."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's visit to Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court met with boos

 Onlookers at the Supreme Court loudly booed and chanted, "vote him out" as Trump stood by Ginsburg's casket.
CBS News

Trump praises Kentucky AG on Breonna Taylor case

 President Trump says he's spoken with the Kentucky governor amid the protests stemming from the Breonna Taylor case. He praised the state's attorney general in a..
CBS News

Trump says he's "not a fan" of Meghan Markle

 "I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he's going to need it," Mr. Trump said.
CBS News

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Trump lauds PM Modi as 'great leader, loyal friend' on his 70th birthday

 US President Donald Trump greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, praising him as a "great leader and loyal friend". He also posted a..
IndiaTimes

Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia

 A new bronze statue takes the place of the former wooden one, which was set on fire last year.
BBC News

Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia

 A bronze statue representing US First Lady Melania Trump was on Tuesday unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July...
USATODAY.com
FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed. [Video]

FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.

In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the addition of a new limestone border and pathways. Technological elements were also added, to make the outdoor space more modernized for televised events. The public had been told the renovations had been completed in roughly three weeks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Thousands line up to see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lie in repose outside Supreme Court

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in repose Wednesday outside the Supreme Court. Thousands of people, including Chief Justice John Roberts, paid their respects...
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 24

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power; Protests after Breonna Taylor decision; Longs lines of people..
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

PPitstop66

PPitstop Crowd Boos Donald Trump, Chants 'Vote Him Out!' as He Pays His Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg… https://t.co/5V86HWZEvH 1 minute ago

b_bonicelli

b_bonicelli RT @people: Crowd Boos Donald Trump, Chants 'Vote Him Out!' as He Pays His Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg​ https://t.co/oePgL6s2nB 1 minute ago

roz5678

Roz Cundell RT @dave_brown24: Crowd boos, chants "vote him out" as Trump pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/xwjFtPQROR 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Why Trump's Aides Were Afraid To Tell Him About RBG's Death [Video]

Why Trump's Aides Were Afraid To Tell Him About RBG's Death

When the press first asked for his reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump was caught unawares. While Trump was on stage during a rally on Friday night, aides didn't let..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published
How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion [Video]

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion

[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:45Published
Mitch McConnell’s Supreme Court Scheme [Video]

Mitch McConnell’s Supreme Court Scheme

The Senate Majority Leader is moving quickly with plans to confirm whomever President Donald Trump chooses to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:48Published