PM Modi interacts with Virat Kohli, what did he ask him?: Watch to know | Oneindia News

Indian captain Virat Kohli interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 'Fit India Dialogue' on Thursday, where he talked about the importance of fitness in daily lives.

Kohli, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates with the Royal Challengers Bangalore on tour in Dubai for the IPL tournament, admitted that he had to accept many changes for the sake of fitness and a good diet.

The PM asked Virat Kohli about the yo-yo test.

In conversation with Milind Soman PM Modi questioned: Whatever you say your age is - are you really that old or is it something else?


