Chinese man dances while on surveillance camera after stealing products from vending machine

The CCTV video, captured in the city of Jiaozuo in Henan Province on September 17, shows a young man dancing towards a surveillance camera after he successfully stole the products from a vending machine.

According to reports, the young man robbed the vending machine several times but the shop owner did not report to the police before as the products were not worth much money.

However, the shop owner was irritated by the man's behaviour this time and called the police.

Police have arrested the suspect and the case is under investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.