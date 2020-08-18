Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jharkhand CM Soren inaugurates vaccination campaign for animals in Ranchi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Jharkhand CM Soren inaugurates vaccination campaign for animals in Ranchi

Jharkhand CM Soren inaugurates vaccination campaign for animals in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 24 inaugurated the vaccination campaign under the National Animal Disease Control Program for the prevention and elimination of animal hoof-flattened (FMD) and brucellosis diseases.

CM Soren provided tabs, iceboxes, medicines and tags to five vaccine personnel as a token.

State Agriculture Minister, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Agriculture Secretary Director of Agriculture, and others were present on the occasion.

Vaccination campaign will be conducted twice a year for next five years.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hemant Soren Hemant Soren Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Jharkhand govt will go to SC: Hemant Soren on HC order on teachers' recruitment [Video]

Jharkhand govt will go to SC: Hemant Soren on HC order on teachers' recruitment

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on September 23 said that the state government will go to Supreme Court after the High Court rejected teachers' recruitment process in the state. Earlier, the Jharkhand HC cancelled the process of recruitment to around 17,572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published
HC rejects teachers recruitment in 13 reserved districts, CM Soren blames previous BJP govt [Video]

HC rejects teachers recruitment in 13 reserved districts, CM Soren blames previous BJP govt

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren commented over High Court verdict where it cancelled the process of recruitment to 17, 572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts. CM Hemant Soren blamed previous Raghubar Das government over the issue. "Previous government should be questioned in the matter. Today court cancelled the process of recruitment of 17, 572 posts high school teachers. What will happened to their future? School teachers should have protest in front their residence (minister of previous government),"said Hemant Soren. "We will think on the matter and tried to find a way,"Hemant Soren added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Jharkhand Jharkhand State in eastern India

'Important move for our benefit': Farmers in Ranchi hail agriculture bills [Video]

'Important move for our benefit': Farmers in Ranchi hail agriculture bills

Farmers in Jharkhand's Ranchi are in a full support of agriculture reform bills passed by the central government. According to them it's an important move for their benefits. While speaking to ANI, one of the farmers said, "PM Modi did well for the farmers. Through this bill, we will get our cost and we are free to sell our produces in any market." "PM Modi is fulfilling the promises and it will benefit the farmers," another farmer said to ANI. So far, Rajya Sabha passed two of the three agriculture reform bills.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Ranchi Ranchi Metropolis in Jharkhand, India

Jharkhand Minister meets injured protesting officer in Ranchi [Video]

Jharkhand Minister meets injured protesting officer in Ranchi

Jharkhand Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur met the assistant police personnel who got hit by an over-speeding car on September 19. He also spoke to the agitated assistant police personnel who are protesting from last 8 days. Mithilesh Thakur said, "Government has agreed to extend their services, increase their remuneration, and upgrade rating system to their services." However, assistant police personnel want every assurance in written.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:49Published
Watch: Assistant police personnel in Ranchi vandalise car after it hit protesting officer [Video]

Watch: Assistant police personnel in Ranchi vandalise car after it hit protesting officer

Assistant police personnel vandalised a car on September 19 in Ranchi. The car had hit a protesting officer, following which assistant police officials showed outrage. These officials have been staging protest in the city from past few days, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Foot-and-mouth disease Foot-and-mouth disease infectious and sometimes fatal viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals and caused by apthovirus


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Jharkhand CM Soren inaugurates vaccination campaign for animals in Ranchi https://t.co/fUxnbUE4ie #HemantSoren 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

CM Hemant Soren inaugurates 6 newly constructed power grid substations [Video]

CM Hemant Soren inaugurates 6 newly constructed power grid substations

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren inaugurated six newly constructed power grid substations on August 18. While speaking at the event, CM Soren said, "Today we have inaugurated 6 power grid..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published