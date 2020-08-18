Jharkhand CM Soren inaugurates vaccination campaign for animals in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 24 inaugurated the vaccination campaign under the National Animal Disease Control Program for the prevention and elimination of animal hoof-flattened (FMD) and brucellosis diseases.
CM Soren provided tabs, iceboxes, medicines and tags to five vaccine personnel as a token.
State Agriculture Minister, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Agriculture Secretary Director of Agriculture, and others were present on the occasion.
Vaccination campaign will be conducted twice a year for next five years.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on September 23 said that the state government will go to Supreme Court after the High Court rejected teachers' recruitment process in the state. Earlier, the Jharkhand HC cancelled the process of recruitment to around 17,572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts in the state.
The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren commented over High Court verdict where it cancelled the process of recruitment to 17, 572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts. CM Hemant Soren blamed previous Raghubar Das government over the issue. "Previous government should be questioned in the matter. Today court cancelled the process of recruitment of 17, 572 posts high school teachers. What will happened to their future? School teachers should have protest in front their residence (minister of previous government),"said Hemant Soren. "We will think on the matter and tried to find a way,"Hemant Soren added.
Farmers in Jharkhand's Ranchi are in a full support of agriculture reform bills passed by the central government. According to them it's an important move for their benefits. While speaking to ANI, one of the farmers said, "PM Modi did well for the farmers. Through this bill, we will get our cost and we are free to sell our produces in any market." "PM Modi is fulfilling the promises and it will benefit the farmers," another farmer said to ANI. So far, Rajya Sabha passed two of the three agriculture reform bills.
Jharkhand Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur met the assistant police personnel who got hit by an over-speeding car on September 19. He also spoke to the agitated assistant police personnel who are protesting from last 8 days. Mithilesh Thakur said, "Government has agreed to extend their services, increase their remuneration, and upgrade rating system to their services." However, assistant police personnel want every assurance in written.
Assistant police personnel vandalised a car on September 19 in Ranchi. The car had hit a protesting officer, following which assistant police officials showed outrage. These officials have been staging protest in the city from past few days, demanding regularisation of their jobs.