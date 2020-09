Budgam terrorist attack: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan held in Srinagar



Wreath laying ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ASI Nu Badole was performed on September 24 in Srinagar with full honours. The CRPF personnel succumbed to injuries he received during terrorists attack in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Kaisermulla area at Chadoora. CRPF DG AP Maheshwari expressed grief on trooper's sacrifice.

