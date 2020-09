'It’s the pen pals of the modern day': Artist makes custom songs to pay the bills Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published 49 seconds ago 'It’s the pen pals of the modern day': Artist makes custom songs to pay the bills A Nashville, Tenn. Artist is making ends meet by creating custom songs for folks who want to send their loved ones a virtual pick-me-up. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A WEBSITE IS HELPING SOMEMUSICIANS MAKE ENDS MEET - BYCREATING UNIQUE GIFTS FOR ITSCUSTOMERS.A LOT OF ARTISTS ARE STRUGGLINGTO PAY THE BILLS SINCE THEPANDEMIC CANCELED LIVEPERFORMANCES.SO UNTIL SHE CAN GET BACK TOPERFORMING, MUSICIANS LIKE KATELOVED ONE, TO SONGS ABOUT THEIRPET.I TRULY BELIEVE THAT MUSIC IS ASERVICE TO PEOPLE, AND SO THISISN'T EXACTLY MY ARTISTRY, MYVOICE, BUT IT FULFILLS THATPART OF ME THAT WANTS TO MAKEPEOPLE FEEL SOMETHINGKATE SAYS SHE'S BEEN MAKINGAROUND FOUR TO FIVE HUNDREDDOLLARS A WEEK, DEPENDING ONTHE JOB.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED,SONGLORIOUS IS ACCEPTING NEWARTISTS.THEY'RE ALSO TAKING NEWREQUESTS FOR CUSTOM SONGS.WE HAVE ADVICE ON FINDING AJOB, MAKING ENDS MEET ANDMANAGING MENTAL HEALTH ON OURWEBSITE.JUST GO TO KTNV.COM SLASHREBOUND.TIME NOW X:XX...THE SHAMPOO SAGACONTINUES.ONE COMPANY'S PRODUCTS LEFT





