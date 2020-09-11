Jharkhand CM Soren inaugurates vaccination campaign for animals in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 24 inaugurated the vaccination campaign under the National Animal Disease Control Program for the prevention and elimination of animal hoof-flattened (FMD) and brucellosis diseases.

CM Soren provided tabs, iceboxes, medicines and tags to five vaccine personnel as a token.

State Agriculture Minister, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Agriculture Secretary Director of Agriculture, and others were present on the occasion.

Vaccination campaign will be conducted twice a year for next five years.