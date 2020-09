Top 10 Musicians Who Turned Down Huge Money Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:02s - Published 2 days ago Top 10 Musicians Who Turned Down Huge Money Turns out money ISN'T everything. For this list, we’re looking at popular musicians and bands who turned their backs on extremely lucrative offers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Turns out money ISN'T everything. For this list, we’re looking at popular musicians and bands who turned their backs on extremely lucrative offers. Our countdown includes ABBA, Chance the Rapper, Lady Gaga, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Terrifying moment stage collapses during music concert



This is the terrifying moment musicians and spectators ran for safety after a stage collapsed during a concert. Revelers were enjoying the performance when the four-leveled stage gave way in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Stars Who Turned Down Huge Money



Money isn’t everything. Even for obscenely rich movie stars like these. For this list, we’ll be looking at the biggest movie, TV, and sports stars who turned down lucrative contracts and deals. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:38 Published 3 weeks ago