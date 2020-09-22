Deepak Mehta, a teacher from Gujarat, western India is going above and beyond for his students.

This teacher in India customised his car into a moving digital school for students in remote areas

Mehta has transformed his car - nicknamed Shiksha Rath or Education Chariot - into a moving digital school, equipped with an LED TV, Bluetooth, speakers, inverters and WI-FI, where he moves from one remote area to another, teaching students daily from 9 a.m.

To noon.

He said: "Students living in villages don’t have access to the internet, so as a teacher, it's my duty to teach students in my area."