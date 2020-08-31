Global  
 

$118 vs $14 Brownies: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Professional baker Lani Halliday and home cook Emily are swapping materials and hoping for the best!

We set our resident ketchup queen Emily up with $118 worth of the finest ingredients you could ask for in a brownie, along with chef Lani’s recipe.

To offer some on-the-go expertise, food scientist Rose dialed in for a tutorial teleconference and pep talk.

Over in Lani’s kitchen, $14 worth of ingredients were being stretched to their limit in a quest to improvise her way up to gourmet.

Grab a cup of milk and find out who made the best brownies under these mixed up circumstances!


