U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise

Duration: 01:13s
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid diminishing government funding.

Fred Katayama reports.


