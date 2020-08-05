Former Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime announces new company Dreamhaven

Global  
 

Former Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime announced he has started a game company, Dreamhaven.Michael Chu, who spent 20 years with Blizzard, is the latest big name to leave.

The former lead writer of Overwatch announced his departure in March 2020.Some have speculated that this is due to the cost-cutting measures that Activision’s increasing influence has had on the company.pushing its employees to produce more games with less money.This approach is a far cry from the old Blizzard of yesteryear .that would indefinitely delay games that were deemed unsatisfactory or cancel them outright.“Dreamhaven is hopefully like a beacon to the rest of the industry,” Morhaime told the Washington Post.Dreamhaven has not announced any titles in development yet


