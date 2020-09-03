COVID-sniffing dogs deployed at Helsinki airport

Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland



Stephen Kenny was left ruing his side’s lack of match sharpness and finishingtouch as the Republic of Ireland fell to the first defeat of his reign asmanager. Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Finland in the Nations League marked adisappointing return of international football to Dublin after coronaviruslockdown. The defeat, in front of a near-empty Aviva Stadium, came at thehands of Fredrik Jensen who fired a second-half winner from close range just18 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

