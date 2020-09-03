Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-sniffing dogs deployed at Helsinki airport

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
COVID-sniffing dogs deployed at Helsinki airport

COVID-sniffing dogs deployed at Helsinki airport

Dogs trained to detect the novel coronavirus began sniffing passenger samples at Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa airport this week, authorities said, in a pilot project running alongside more usual testing at the airport.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID patient allegedly goes missing from hospital in Pune, kin protest [Video]

COVID patient allegedly goes missing from hospital in Pune, kin protest

A 33-year-old woman patient allegedly went missing from COVID-19 jumbo hospital in Maharashtra's Pune. Patient's kin staged protest against hospital authorities. Her mother said, "My daughter has been missing since August 29.The hospital authorities say she was never admitted to the hospital. I have lodged police complaint."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

Covid: Morrisons limits sales of disinfectant and toilet rolls

 The supermarket chain restricts sales of some ranges, including toilet rolls and disinfectants.
BBC News
Jack Osbourne dealing with 'Covid outbreak' as two of his daughter’s contract coronavirus [Video]

Jack Osbourne dealing with 'Covid outbreak' as two of his daughter’s contract coronavirus

Jack Osbourne is living amid a "Covid outbreak" after two of his three daughters contracted coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Helsinki Airport Helsinki Airport international airport serving Helsinki, Finland

Canines to the rescue? dogs used to detect coronavirus at at Helsinki airport

 The project is being used alongside the usual testing methods for the deadly virus.
DNA

Finland Finland Nordic country on the Baltic Sea

Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland [Video]

Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland

Stephen Kenny was left ruing his side’s lack of match sharpness and finishingtouch as the Republic of Ireland fell to the first defeat of his reign asmanager. Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Finland in the Nations League marked adisappointing return of international football to Dublin after coronaviruslockdown. The defeat, in front of a near-empty Aviva Stadium, came at thehands of Fredrik Jensen who fired a second-half winner from close range just18 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Ryan Giggs praises hard work and concentration as Wales defeat Finland [Video]

Ryan Giggs praises hard work and concentration as Wales defeat Finland

Ryan Giggs praised Wales’ desire and focus after seeing his side start theirNations League campaign with victory in Finland. Kieffer Moore’s 80th-minutefinish from close range secured a 1-0 win at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium andgave Euro 2020 qualifiers Wales a third successive victory. “It was difficultbecause not many of the players have had minutes on the pitch being so earlyin the season,” Giggs said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Finnish ice hockey fans threaten club with boycott over game in violence-torn Minsk [Video]

Finnish ice hockey fans threaten club with boycott over game in violence-torn Minsk

fans say it would risk legitimising the authority of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who was elected for a sixth term after a hugely contested presidential election on August 9.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:43Published

Tweets about this

daftaboutdogs

TJ Covid sniffer dogs are now a reality 🐶👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🧳🛩. Wonderful news 🤗!! #dogs #ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMotivation https://t.co/ZVO24sgveA 5 hours ago

ReadersDigestIN

Reader’s Digest India Phase-3 trials of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine begin, Delhi deputy CM admitted to hospital, Finland has dep… https://t.co/dTt0DU4BVD 8 hours ago

Scotty_Rey09

Scotty_Rey09 RT @mkultranews: Coronavirus-sniffing dogs that can detect Covid with nearly 100% accuracy are being deployed at Finland’s Helsinki Airport… 10 hours ago

snehiil

Dr Snehil Finland has deployed Covid-sniffing dogs at helsinki int’l airport as an alternative testing method... https://t.co/tsqVlxNdb7 15 hours ago