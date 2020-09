Kansas City Royals announce that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 minutes ago Kansas City Royals announce that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOME IN KANSAS CITY ARE FACINGFIRST.WE BEGIN WITH BREAKING NEWSREELS ALPHA OVER ALEX.GORDON IS RETIRING THE TEAM MADETHE ANNOUNCEMENT ON TWITTER LASTGAME WILL BE THIS SUNDAY WHENTHE ROYALS THE DETROIT TIGERS.HE’S PLAYED FOR KANSAS CITY FOR14 YEARS.HE IS 127 GOLD GLOVES DURING HISTIME WITH THE TEAM AND APLATINUM GLOVE BACK IN 2014.GORDON IS BEST REMEMBERED BY THEROYALS FANS FOR THIS PLAY.THIS ONE IS HOME RUN IN THEBOTTOM OF THE NINTH INNING OFGAME ONE IN THE 2015 WORLDSERIES HELPING THE ROYALS WINTHEIR FIRST TITLE SINCE 1985THIS AFTERNOON AT TO ALEX.GORDON WILL BE HOLDING A PRESSCONFERENCE TALKING ABOUT HISDECISION AND WE WILL HAVE T