Antonio Cromartie: No need to worry about Tom Brady's Bucs slow start, they'll find their rhythm | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense hasn’t yet reached the elite levels that many expected this season.

Tampa’s quarterback coach, Clyde Christensen, said the offense will gradually get better over time.

He also said the offense will click and he predicts they will improve all year up until the playoffs.

Former All-Pro cornerback Antonio Cromartie joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Tom Brady's performance with the Bucs through Week 2.