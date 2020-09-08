Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open Dominic Thiem said he had "dedicated basically my whole life" to winning amajor, which he did by defeating friend and rival Alexander Zverev in NewYork. The Austrian beat Zverev in five sets after coming back from two setsdown.

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka beats Germany’s Dominik Koepfer to move into the third round.

Rafael Nadal returns to Grand Slam tennis, Andy Murray is back on clay and Serena Williams goes again for a 24th major when the French Open starts on Sunday.

The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.

Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round, following Dan Evans out of the tournament.

Andy Murray says he will not "just brush aside" a comprehensive defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round.

Derek McMinn, who invented a hip resurfacing technique used on Sir Andy Murray, has been suspended.

Serena withdraws from French Open Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Novak Djokovic continues his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless victory against Ricardas Berankis in the second round.

PARIS: Top seed barely broke sweat in reaching the third round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian on Thursday. It was Djokovic's 70th..

Five players have been forced to withdraw from qualifying at Roland Garros while Novak Djokovic has...

All players participating in this year's French Open will be housed in two assigned hotels to reduce...

US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday announced that she will not compete in this year's French Open...