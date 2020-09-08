Global  
 

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier court.


French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros

 PARIS: Top seed barely broke sweat in reaching the third round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian on Thursday. It was Djokovic's 70th..
WorldNews

French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic reaches third round with ruthless win

 Novak Djokovic continues his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless victory against Ricardas Berankis in the second round.
BBC News
Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Andy Murray Andy Murray British tennis player

Claims Birmingham surgeon kept bones of patients probed

 Derek McMinn, who invented a hip resurfacing technique used on Sir Andy Murray, has been suspended.
BBC News

French Open: Andy Murray 'won't brush aside' heavy loss to Stan Wawrinka

 Andy Murray says he will not "just brush aside" a comprehensive defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round.
BBC News

French Open: Andy Murray loses to Stan Wawrinka, Dan Evans beaten by Kei Nishikori

 Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round, following Dan Evans out of the tournament.
BBC News

Murray set for 'amusing' Wawrinka match, with Konta & Evans also in action on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Nadal back and chasing Federer record as French Open returns

 Rafael Nadal returns to Grand Slam tennis, Andy Murray is back on clay and Serena Williams goes again for a 24th major when the French Open starts on Sunday.
BBC News

Stan Wawrinka Stan Wawrinka Swiss tennis player

French Open: Stan Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer to move into round three

 Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka beats Germany’s Dominik Koepfer to move into the third round.
BBC News

Alexander Zverev Alexander Zverev German tennis player

Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open [Video]

Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open

Dominic Thiem said he had "dedicated basically my whole life" to winning amajor, which he did by defeating friend and rival Alexander Zverev in NewYork. The Austrian beat Zverev in five sets after coming back from two setsdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Angelique Kerber Angelique Kerber German tennis player

US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open due to hamstring injury

US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday announced that she will not compete in this year's French Open...
Mid-Day - Published

French Open to allow 11,500 fans per day between the three showcourts

French Open to allow 11,500 fans per day between the three showcourts All players participating in this year's French Open will be housed in two assigned hotels to reduce...
WorldNews - Published

COVID-19 positives hit French Open qualifying, Djokovic at it again

Five players have been forced to withdraw from qualifying at Roland Garros while Novak Djokovic has...
The Age - Published


WisdomChannel

MetricSmart The tournament has two hotels occupied largely but not entirely by players, and unlike the US Open, Roland Garros i… https://t.co/YNmdc9Pbx6 6 hours ago

gjconti

gary conti Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start https://t.co/Eq7A411gSx 2 days ago

CristinaNcl

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start (Reuters videos) Starts with Novak-Thiem practi… https://t.co/kWwXRPExZD 5 days ago

itennis4

itennis Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start https://t.co/cJHRMx7LYu 5 days ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @Tennis: Australian Open champ @SofiaKenin, @andy_murray and @stanwawrinka were all spotted sliding around on the terre battue. 🇫🇷 With… 6 days ago

itennis4

itennis Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open https://t.co/vuGvr2NYkx 1 week ago

Tennis

TENNIS Australian Open champ @SofiaKenin, @andy_murray and @stanwawrinka were all spotted sliding around on the terre batt… https://t.co/yFpsvIF1iL 1 week ago

TrackerTennis

Tennis Tracker Boris Becker said Rafael Nadal is the favorite at Roland Garros, but that other players have a better chance than u… https://t.co/WYf2ulEYAJ 1 week ago


Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Fired up for French Open [Video]

Fired up for French Open

Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published
Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov [Video]

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 20:04Published