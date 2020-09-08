Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros PARIS: Top seed barely broke sweat in reaching the third round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian on Thursday. It was Djokovic's 70th..
WorldNews
1 day ago Serena withdraws from French Open Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published on October 2, 1293
Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open Dominic Thiem said he had "dedicated basically my whole life" to winning amajor, which he did by defeating friend and rival Alexander Zverev in NewYork. The Austrian beat Zverev in five sets after coming back from two setsdown. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday announced that she will not compete in this year's French Open...
Mid-Day - Published
2 weeks ago
All players participating in this year's French Open will be housed in two assigned hotels to reduce...
WorldNews - Published
on September 8, 2020
Five players have been forced to withdraw from qualifying at Roland Garros while Novak Djokovic has...
The Age - Published
2 weeks ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Fired up for French Open Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:53 Published 4 days ago
Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 20:04 Published 4 days ago