Shane Woodford #Denmark is reporting 559 new #COVID19 infection cases, 2nd highest daily number yet, & 2 more #coronavirus deaths… https://t.co/yg6Ie1OQbR 5 hours ago

Joseph Thomas RT @IndianExpress: #ExpressExplained | Consistent with the trend at the national level, the states with the five highest coronavirus caselo… 8 hours ago

The Indian Express #ExpressExplained | Consistent with the trend at the national level, the states with the five highest coronavirus c… https://t.co/R4HOr2BZF5 9 hours ago

Bill Acevedo @realDonaldTrump Still trying to figure out since third democratic states have the lowest number of coronavirus cas… https://t.co/JcO0HdasMo 23 hours ago

Andrew Robertson Wash Your Hands Wear a Face Mask RT @uk_domain_names: Keep an eye on the new coronavirus cases. The key number is 6,201. That's the highest ever number of new cases reporte… 1 day ago

Billy Burke Extremely concerning. Scotland records highest number of new Covid cases since pandemic began - check your health… https://t.co/vFcXnsvXUM 1 day ago