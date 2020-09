Airline Rolls Out Rapid COVID Test For Flights To Hawaii Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:13s - Published 7 minutes ago Airline Rolls Out Rapid COVID Test For Flights To Hawaii United Airlines is rolling out a rapid COVID test in San Francisco. If it works there, United hopes to offer testing options at its major hubs across the country, Kris Van Cleave reports (2:13). WCCO 4 News At Noon - September 24, 2020 0

