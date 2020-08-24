Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet on September 24 arrived at Mumbai airport. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Goa Airport in Panaji to depart for Mumbai on Sep 24. She was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation on Sep 25 in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in connection with the case.
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan arrived in Mumbai from Goa on September 24. She was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Sara has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to appear before the agency on September 26, in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in connection with the case.
Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court. Rhea was arrested by the NCB for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. NCB arrested the 28-year-old actor on September 8 after questioning her for three consecutive days beginning September 6. If found guilty, she faces up to ten years in jail. Before this, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Rhea and her brother Showik have now filed a bail application in the Bombay HC which the court will take up on Wednesday. Rhea was arrested on the basis of statements from other accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. Rhea has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act. She was earlier confronted with Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket. As many as 18 people, including Rhea, her brother Showik, and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa have been arrested by the NCB so far. The agency’s probe has also brought past and present Bollywood A-listers and others on its radar.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.