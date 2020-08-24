Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai

Actress Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai on September 24 from Goa.

Actress has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Deepika has submitted to join the investigation on September 26.

NCB has also summoned other actresses including Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.