Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Actress Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai on September 24 from Goa.

Actress has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Deepika has submitted to join the investigation on September 26.

NCB has also summoned other actresses including Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.


Rakul Preet arrives in Mumbai to join NCB probe [Video]

Rakul Preet arrives in Mumbai to join NCB probe

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet on September 24 arrived at Mumbai airport. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Deepika Padukone leaves for Mumbai to join NCB probe [Video]

Deepika Padukone leaves for Mumbai to join NCB probe

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Goa Airport in Panaji to depart for Mumbai on Sep 24. She was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation on Sep 25 in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in connection with the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport [Video]

Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black masks to protect themselves from COVID. Sara Ali Khan along with his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also snapped at Saif Ali Khan's house. Meanwhile, 'Dilbar' song girl, Nora Fatehi spotted outside the sets of a dance show. She was looking stunning in her beautiful attire. Nora also posed happily for the shutterbugs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai to appear before NCB [Video]

Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai to appear before NCB

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan arrived in Mumbai from Goa on September 24. She was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Sara has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to appear before the agency on September 26, in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. NCB has also summoned other actresses including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in connection with the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Rhea Chakraborty to be in jail till October 6 in drug case: Key details [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty to be in jail till October 6 in drug case: Key details

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court. Rhea was arrested by the NCB for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. NCB arrested the 28-year-old actor on September 8 after questioning her for three consecutive days beginning September 6. If found guilty, she faces up to ten years in jail. Before this, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Rhea and her brother Showik have now filed a bail application in the Bombay HC which the court will take up on Wednesday. Rhea was arrested on the basis of statements from other accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. Rhea has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act. She was earlier confronted with Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket. As many as 18 people, including Rhea, her brother Showik, and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa have been arrested by the NCB so far. The agency’s probe has also brought past and present Bollywood A-listers and others on its radar.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

Deepika Padukone cuts short Goa shoot; takes chartered flight to Mumbai

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been summoned by the NCB probing the narcotics angle...
Mid-Day - Published

Mumbai: Now, Deepika Padukone and manager under NCB scanner

Mumbai: Now, Deepika Padukone and manager under NCB scanner The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the alleged drug syndicate in Bollywood, on Tuesday...
Mid-Day - Published

NCB set to examine footage of Deepika Padukone's party in bid to seek evidence if she procured hash? — read deets

Deepika padukone is yet to issue an official statement over the allegations being made against her....
Bollywood Life - Published


Deepika cuts short Goa shoot; takes chartered flight to Mumbai [Video]

Deepika cuts short Goa shoot; takes chartered flight to Mumbai

: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been summoned by the NCB probing the narcotics angle connected with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Thursday left Goa for Mumbai. #DeepikaPadukone #NCB

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:17Published
Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB [Video]

Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actress Rhea..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, other actors | Sushant death case [Video]

NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, other actors | Sushant death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. This comes..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:57Published