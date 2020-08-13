Global  
 

Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interest

Wrexham Supporters Trust board members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's potential investment in their football club.

Trust Director Spencer Harris said he had spoken to the actors "several times" and that the pair are "very excited" and know "a hell of a lot" about Wrexham AFC.

