Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney Pushes Back Release Dates For ‘Black Widow,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Others

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Disney Pushes Back Release Dates For ‘Black Widow,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Others

Disney Pushes Back Release Dates For ‘Black Widow,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Others

The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on Hollywood, forcing entertainment giant Disney this week to push back the release dates of several highly anticipated movies, some for up to a full year.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Black Widow,' 'West Side Story' shift to 2021 as Hollywood's COVID struggles continue

Hollywood is delaying Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' and Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Disney delays 'Black Widow,' Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

The Walt Disney Co has further postponed its next mega-movies from Marvel, including “Black...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •HinduSeattlePI.combizjournalsNewsmax


Disney pushes back release dates of films including Black Widow

Disney has pushed back the release dates of a string of films including Black Widow.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas [Video]

Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Blackjack The Jackie Ryan Story Movie [Video]

Blackjack The Jackie Ryan Story Movie

Blackjack The Jackie Ryan Story Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Story of hot-tempered and self-centered the Brooklyn native and street basketball legend Jackie Ryan. His dreams of playing..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published
Clouds on Disney+ - "One Precious Life" Trailer [Video]

Clouds on Disney+ - "One Precious Life" Trailer

Check out the official "One Precious Life" trailer for the Disney+ musical drama movie Clouds, based on the true story of Zach Sobiech. It stars Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Neve..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:01Published