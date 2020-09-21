Global  
 

Northern Ireland to inject £29 million into 'cultural recovery'





The Executive also disclosed new support for the beleaguered arts sector.Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “I am pleased to announce £29 million forcultural recovery.” Theatres, music and other creative venues shut their doorsin March as the pandemic gathered speed and the ban on mass gatherings has hitthem hard.


