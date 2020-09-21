Northern Ireland to inject £29 million into 'cultural recovery'

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus



London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm.

