Northern Ireland to inject £29 million into 'cultural recovery'

The Executive also disclosed new support for the beleaguered arts sector.Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “I am pleased to announce £29 million forcultural recovery.” Theatres, music and other creative venues shut their doorsin March as the pandemic gathered speed and the ban on mass gatherings has hitthem hard.
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson "will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down." Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland.
Michelle O'Neill suggest that the idea of a circuit break lockdown needs to beseriously considered by the Northern Irish executive. She discusses prospectof 'circuit break' lockdown in Northern Ireland and admits executive'smessaging is confusing on new restrictions on domestic gatherings.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.