President Trump's niece files lawsuit against him

Bake The Hall In The Candle Of Her Brain RT @JonLemire: NEW YORK (AP) _ President Trump’s niece files lawsuit accusing the family of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars 37 seconds ago

Cheri Spence RT @NBCPolitics: Mary Trump, President Trump’s niece, files a lawsuit Thursday against him and his siblings claiming her family defrauded h… 1 minute ago

WGEM News President Donald Trump’s niece has followed up her best selling tell-all book with a lawsuit alleging that Trump an… https://t.co/GuMEZToOdC 3 minutes ago

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @NBCNews: Mary Trump, President Trump’s niece, files a lawsuit Thursday against him and his siblings claiming her family defrauded her o… 3 minutes ago

Burkeville Beauty 🍹🍸🥃🍷🥂 RT @girlsreallyrule: Mary Trump is suing her family and claims they stole her inheritance. The lawsuit describes alleges a decades-old sche… 6 minutes ago

NellDemocrat ⚖️ RT @NewsHour: President Trump’s niece followed up her best-selling, tell-all book with a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the president and t… 7 minutes ago