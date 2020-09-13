Global  
 

Nadal faces tough path to French Open final

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:32s - Published
Nadal faces tough path to French Open final
Players gear up for the French Open - the final grand slam of the year.

Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

 PARIS: Having finished his quarter-final match at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafa Nadal questioned organisers' decision to schedule no fewer..
WorldNews

‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legend

 Boris Becker says the conditions at Roland Garros this year are ‘an advantage’ to Novak Djokovic. Traditionally, the French Open is Rafael Nadal’s kingdom,..
WorldNews

Swiatek shocks Halep at Roland Garros as Nadal takes leap into unknown

 h teenager Iga Swiatek shocked top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals where she will face Italian qualifier Martina..
WorldNews

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal sees off qualifier Sebastian Korda

 Rafael Nadal races into the quarter-finals with a demolition of American qualifier Sebastian Korda at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Rising American star Korda prepares to face Rafa - his idol, not his cat

 American prospect Sebastian Korda will take on his idol Rafael Nadal in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.
BBC News

Schwartzman Grinds Down Thiem In Five-hour Battle To Reach Semis

 PARIS: Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to prevail 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2 and reach his first..
WorldNews

Match-fixing investigation launched over French Open match

 A women's doubles match at the ongoing 2020 French Open tournament is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office due to irregular betting patterns...
WorldNews

Elina Svitolina – Ukrainian sensationally lost the 131st racket of the world at Roland Garros

 Elina Svitolina flew out in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, losing two sets to Argentine Nadia Podroska. The Ukrainian suffered a...
WorldNews

Nadal faces tough path to French final, Wawrinka takes on Murray in round one

Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 13th French Open title and a record-equalling 20th...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Nadal has things to fix before the French Open

Nadal has things to fix before the French Open Rafael Nadal is hopeful he will be able to address the issues in his game that contributed to a shock...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •News24BBC News


Italian Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew rivalry ahead of Roland Garros

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew rivalry ahead of Roland Garros Rafael Nadal will make his return to competitive tennis this week at the Italian Open, while Novak...
WorldNews - Published


