Nadal faces tough path to French Open final

Players gear up for the French Open - the final grand slam of the year.

Elina Svitolina flew out in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, losing two sets to Argentine Nadia Podroska. The Ukrainian suffered a...

A women's doubles match at the ongoing 2020 French Open tournament is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office due to irregular betting patterns...

PARIS: Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to prevail 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2 and reach his first..

American prospect Sebastian Korda will take on his idol Rafael Nadal in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal races into the quarter-finals with a demolition of American qualifier Sebastian Korda at Roland Garros.

h teenager Iga Swiatek shocked top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals where she will face Italian qualifier Martina..

Boris Becker says the conditions at Roland Garros this year are ‘an advantage’ to Novak Djokovic. Traditionally, the French Open is Rafael Nadal’s kingdom,..

PARIS: Having finished his quarter-final match at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafa Nadal questioned organisers' decision to schedule no fewer..

Rafael Nadal will make his return to competitive tennis this week at the Italian Open, while Novak...

Rafael Nadal is hopeful he will be able to address the issues in his game that contributed to a shock...

Tennishead Rafael Nadal faces tough route to French Open final with four Grand Slam finalists potentially in his path https://t.co/WougT0B2bh 1 week ago