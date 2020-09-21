Eye On Entertainment - 9/24/20
The 'Notorious RBG' and 'Star Trek Discovery' are part of today's Eye on Entertainment.
Monti Washington On BET+'s "Bruh" & Working With Tyler PerryThe star of "Tyler Perry's Bruh" on BET+ talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about being on a show with four Black male stars, working for Perry and the importance of his show in today's world.
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming HumansGizmodo reports scientists have discovered a specific wavelength of UV light that’s both safe for people and can kill coronaviruses, both on surfaces and in the air. Researchers from Columbia..