Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On Entertainment - 9/24/20

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Eye On Entertainment - 9/24/20

Eye On Entertainment - 9/24/20

The 'Notorious RBG' and 'Star Trek Discovery' are part of today's Eye on Entertainment.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Monti Washington On BET+'s "Bruh" & Working With Tyler Perry [Video]

Monti Washington On BET+'s "Bruh" & Working With Tyler Perry

The star of "Tyler Perry's Bruh" on BET+ talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about being on a show with four Black male stars, working for Perry and the importance of his show in today's world.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 08:16Published
Reduce Wrinkles & Under-Eye Bags in Minutes [Video]

Reduce Wrinkles & Under-Eye Bags in Minutes

Reduce Wrinkles & Under-Eye Bags in Minutes

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 06:05Published
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming Humans [Video]

Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming Humans

Gizmodo reports scientists have discovered a specific wavelength of UV light that’s both safe for people and can kill coronaviruses, both on surfaces and in the air. Researchers from Columbia..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published