Mississippi Department of Health reports 737 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 737 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths with one new death in Jackson County.

- - - - hancock county now has 577 case- and still 21 deaths.- - - - harrison county is now at 3,829- total cases and still 73 deaths- jackson county has 3,456 cases,- and now 70 deaths.- jackson county has 3,456 cases,- - - - and now 70 deaths.- stone county is now at 370 case- and still 12 deaths.- george county has 765 total - cases and still 13 deaths.- pearl river county stands at 87- - - - total cases and now




