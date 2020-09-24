How A Man Died From Eating A Boatload Of Candy

A Massachusetts construction worker died after losing consciousness in a fast-food restaurant.

According to CNN, doctors wrote that the man's poor diet was mainly to eat 'several packages of candy daily.'

Also, doctors noted the man had recently switched from eating fruit-flavored soft candy to licorice candy.

Licorice contains glycyrrhizic acid.

Glycyrrhizic acid is a sweetening compound derived from licorice root, and can cause a drop in potassium levels in the body.