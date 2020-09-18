Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Booed As He Pays Respects To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:58s - Published
President Trump Booed As He Pays Respects To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump Booed As He Pays Respects To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The president says he wants to seat a ninth Supreme Court justice before the November election.

Christina Ruffini reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Honor Her Wish': Protesters Shout As Trump Pays Respects To Ginsburg

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. President Trump is...
NPR - Published

Trump says Supreme Court pick will ‘most likely’ be a woman, announcement could come ‘next week’

President Trump said his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would likely be a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at Age 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS NewsNewsy



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On Entertainment - 9/24/20 [Video]

Eye On Entertainment - 9/24/20

The 'Notorious RBG' and 'Star Trek Discovery' are part of today's Eye on Entertainment.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:54Published
US remembers Ginsburg, Trump raises questions about honoring election results [Video]

US remembers Ginsburg, Trump raises questions about honoring election results

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for a second day today. This as President Donald Trump raises questions about whether he'll honor election results...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published
President Trump's niece files lawsuit against him [Video]

President Trump's niece files lawsuit against him

President Donald Trump's niece has filed lawsuit against him and two of his siblings alleging they cheated her out of millions of dollars.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published