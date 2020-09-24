'Vote him out': Trump booed at US Supreme Court
The president is heckled while paying his respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
President Trump Booed As He Pays Respects To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgThe president says he wants to seat a ninth Supreme Court justice before the November election. Christina Ruffini reports.
US remembers Ginsburg, Trump raises questions about honoring election resultsSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for a second day today. This as President Donald Trump raises questions about whether he'll honor election results...
WEB EXTRA: President Trump Booed While Paying RespectsSome people in the crowd at the Supreme Court booed and chanted "Vote him out" as President Trump paused to pay his respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday.