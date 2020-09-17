'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19
Missouri Republican Gov.
Mike Parsons is big on personal responsibility, and isn't a fan of wearing masks to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Parson also has rejected a push from some within his state to adopt a mask mandate.
According to CNN, Parson and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and are now self-quarantining for the next 10 days.
It's unclear how or when, exactly, Parson and his wife contracted COVID-19.
However, it's proof positive that no matter what a person thinks about it, the virus doesn't care.
And it will get you when it can.