Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19

'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19

Missouri Republican Gov.

Mike Parsons is big on personal responsibility, and isn't a fan of wearing masks to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Parson also has rejected a push from some within his state to adopt a mask mandate.

According to CNN, Parson and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and are now self-quarantining for the next 10 days.

It's unclear how or when, exactly, Parson and his wife contracted COVID-19.

However, it's proof positive that no matter what a person thinks about it, the virus doesn't care.

And it will get you when it can.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on state's pandemic response

After suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak of any state in the early days of the pandemic, New...
CBS News - Published

Governor Says Most Of Texas Can Loosen Limits On Businesses, But Bars Must Stay Shut

Gov. Greg Abbott is relaxing restrictions on hospitals, nursing homes and certain industries in much...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

Salon_HaloSoNo

tamala taylor RT @grantstern: Show me state? Shown. https://t.co/7BhphoSpm5 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

California Coronavirus Update: September 24, 2020 [Video]

California Coronavirus Update: September 24, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak starting at around 12 p.m.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 42:56Published
NY setting up task force to review vaccine safety [Video]

NY setting up task force to review vaccine safety

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said he doesn't "trust the federal government's opinion" on a safe COVID-19 vaccine so New York State will set up a task force to conduct an independent..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks early voting, state budget and COVID-19 on 7 Action News [Video]

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks early voting, state budget and COVID-19 on 7 Action News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk all about early voting, COVID-19 and more.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 06:08Published