'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19

Missouri Republican Gov.

Mike Parsons is big on personal responsibility, and isn't a fan of wearing masks to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Parson also has rejected a push from some within his state to adopt a mask mandate.

According to CNN, Parson and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and are now self-quarantining for the next 10 days.

It's unclear how or when, exactly, Parson and his wife contracted COVID-19.

However, it's proof positive that no matter what a person thinks about it, the virus doesn't care.

And it will get you when it can.