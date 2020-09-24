Of Every Ten Americans Unemployed Due To COVID-19, Five Are Still Out Of Work

The nonpartisan think tank Pew Research Center conducted a random online survey of 13,200 Americans in August, 2020, to check the state of employment.

The results showed that among the workers who got their hours or pay cut at the start of the pandemic, 60% are still making less than they were before March.

According to Business Insider, the national unemployment rate peaked at 14.7% in April after stay-at-home orders prompted sudden business closures.

Business Insider reports six months later, unemployment is at 8.4%.

As of September 12, 12.6 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits.

The pandemic has hit lower-income workers the hardest.

56% of them are currently unemployed, compared to 42% of middle- and upper-income adults.

20% of survey respondents said they have gotten food from a food bank.