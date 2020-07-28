Global  
 

Zack Snyder Proceeds With New 'Justice League' Shoot Amid Ray Fisher Claims | THR News

Zack Snyder Proceeds With New 'Justice League' Shoot Amid Ray Fisher Claims | THR News

In October, director Zack Snyder will roll cameras for his extended cut of 'Justice League,' working for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max division on restoring his version of the maligned 2017 movie that he exited because of a family tragedy.


HBO Max is getting a Suicide Squad spinoff starring John Cena

HBO Max is getting a new TV series called Peacemaker, a spinoff of the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel directed by James Gunn. The..
LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News

A pro-Trump Russiagate doc is in the works from the daughter of a Hollywood legend, three 'Ellen Show' Producers are out amid a WarnerMedia investigation and LeBron James has revealed the Tune Squad uniforms for the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel.

'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News

Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as WarnerMedia continues to investigate the daytime show following reports of a toxic workplace.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is investigating the show by Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television. Last week executives sent a memo to staff saying a third party firm would "interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set." Staff are happy that the issues on set have become more widely known.

How to watch the Emmys 2020 winning TV shows: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' and more

 You can stream 2020 Emmys winning shows like 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Watchmen,' 'The Morning Show,' and more on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max. Here are today's (9/18) top stories.

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving

The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion. The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. According to CNN, the reunion will be an unscripted special looking back at the series and its impact on society. The sitcom's star, Will Smith, will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid. Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be part of the reunion.

Zack Snyder to Film New Scenes for 'Justice League' Extended Cut & Will Bring Back Ray Fisher as Cyborg

Zack Snyder is reportedly set to film new footage for the extended cut of Justice League next month...
Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher's 'Justice League' Claims | THR News

Jason Momoa is backing 'Justice League' co-star Ray Fisher in calling for an investigation into alleged abuse on the set of reshoots of the 'Justice League' movie.

Jason Momoa calls for investigation into Justice League misconduct claims

Jason Momoa has spoken up in support of Ray Fisher and called for a full investigation into his allegations of misconduct on the 'Justice League'.

Jason Momoa alleges 'serious stuff went down' during Justice League reshoots

Jason Momoa backed his co-star Ray Fisher as he alleged "serious stuff went down" during the reshoots for Justice League.

