Zack Snyder Proceeds With New 'Justice League' Shoot Amid Ray Fisher Claims | THR News

In October, director Zack Snyder will roll cameras for his extended cut of 'Justice League,' working for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max division on restoring his version of the maligned 2017 movie that he exited because of a family tragedy.
A pro-Trump Russiagate doc is in the works from the daughter of a Hollywood legend, three 'Ellen Show' Producers are out amid a WarnerMedia investigation and LeBron James has revealed the Tune Squad uniforms for the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel.
According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is investigating the show by Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television. Last week executives sent a memo to staff saying a third party firm would "interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set." Staff are happy that the issues on set have become more widely known.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max. Here are today's (9/18) top stories.
The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion. The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. According to CNN, the reunion will be an unscripted special looking back at the series and its impact on society. The sitcom's star, Will Smith, will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid. Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be part of the reunion.