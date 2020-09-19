Global  
 

President Trump Booed At Supreme Court Visit To Pay Respects To Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:40s - Published
CBS4's Christina Ruffini reports on the political battle brewing around Ginsburg's replacement.


President Vows To Name A Successor To Ginsburg This Week

President Vows To Name A Successor To Ginsburg This Week Watch VideoPresident Trump promised to name a Supreme Court nominee this week — replacing Associate...
Newsy - Published

Justice Ginsburg to lie in state as nation mourns her loss

The Supreme Court and the country will pay tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at...
CBS News - Published

People flocked to the Supreme Court building to honor the memory of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an impromptu vigil

Friday marked the first night of the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, and vigil attendees recited the...
Business Insider - Published


Columbia Girl Who Went Viral For Dressing As Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembers Getting Letter From Her [Video]

Columbia Girl Who Went Viral For Dressing As Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembers Getting Letter From Her

Years before Ginsburg died, she sent a letter to one of her youngest fans, 12-year-old Michele Threefoot in Columbia.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:55Published
Portrait Of RBG Now On Display At Met Museum [Video]

Portrait Of RBG Now On Display At Met Museum

A photograph of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now up on display at the Met Museum.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published
Proposition would ban abortion after five months in Colorado [Video]

Proposition would ban abortion after five months in Colorado

The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is reigniting the debate surrounding Roe v. Wade and whether the landmark ruling could be overturned.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:41Published