Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Target Plans To Hire 3,000 Seasonal Workers In The Boston Area

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Target Plans To Hire 3,000 Seasonal Workers In The Boston Area
WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the latest.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

FedEx Hiring In Boston [Video]

FedEx Hiring In Boston

FedEx is looking to hire more than 400 seasonal workers in the Boston area.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published