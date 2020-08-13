Global  
 

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home announced

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Sept. 24, 2020

Great story on the amazing work performed everyday at st jude children's hospital in memphis.

We are not putting this off any longer..

It is time now to draw for the nearly half-a-million dollar st jude dream home... in tupelo.... we have built up to this moment since the hour began... its very important you know that every single person who reserved a ticket for the st jude dream home.... those name are inside the hopper..

Including the names of those who won prizes earlier in the show... we are going to spin the hopper on last time... this is live from the house... right now... four bedrooms..

Three and a half baths... in tupelo on dunbarton circle..

Built by legacy construction..

Amber if you will reach in and pull out our winning ticket... and pull out our winning ticket... ad lib..

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News Congrats to Mary Greer of Shuqualak, Miss. She's the winner of the Dream Home. Open link to view other winners.… https://t.co/PGzySj7Y3r 2 minutes ago

angle1851

Amanda Angle Tune in to WTVA to see who wins the St. Jude Dream Home! We at Watkins Uiberall, PLLC were responsible for account… https://t.co/ZlZYHbq5X4 28 minutes ago

AliciaLisaGrag2

Alicia Lisa Gragg RT @WTKR3: St. Jude Dream Home giveaway car winner thought win was a "prank," then drove off in new car 🚗 https://t.co/gPNmIfa1kT https://t… 5 days ago

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway car winner thought win was a "prank," then drove off in new car 🚗… https://t.co/KAOAbmgCYX 5 days ago

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway car winner thought win was a "prank," then drove off in new car https://t.co/hBqD9wFMns https://t.co/VPtNRLX1ym 6 days ago


