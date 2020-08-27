Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Huddersfield's hat-trick hero

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Huddersfield's hat-trick hero

Huddersfield's hat-trick hero

Huddersfield's Jermaine McGillvary scored a hat-trick of tries against Castleford.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Hat-trick hero Handley [Video]

Hat-trick hero Handley

Ash Handley picked up a hat-trick of tries for Leeds Rhinos as they beat Salford 50-12.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published
McInnes praises hat-trick hero Hedges [Video]

McInnes praises hat-trick hero Hedges

Derek McInnes hailed Ryan Hedges after he continued his good form with a second-half hat-trick against NSI Runavik.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published