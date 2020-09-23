Global  
 

Louisville Police To Enforce Curfew After Officers Shot During Protests Over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Louisville Police To Enforce Curfew After Officers Shot During Protests Over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision
CBS4's Jericka Duncan reports from Louisville.

Multiple Louisville Cops Shot After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

The Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge three cops for the murder of unarmed Black woman...
Omar, other Dems denounce Breonna Taylor grand jury decision: 'Property is more valuable than Black life'

Democrats are denouncing the charges levied in the case of Breonna Taylor’s death as an...
Two Police Officers Shot as Protests Flare Across US Over Breonna Taylor Ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests...
Maria Misilewich RT @nytimes: Bracing for more protests, the Louisville police said they would be out again on Thursday night to enforce the city’s curfew.… 19 seconds ago

The New York Times Bracing for more protests, the Louisville police said they would be out again on Thursday night to enforce the city… https://t.co/rEg7aAThTR 5 minutes ago

KAMC News Police said they would enforce a curfew for the next two nights in Louisville, where Mayor Greg Fischer said “viole… https://t.co/79GYTiSGbi 2 hours ago

CBS Newspath BREONNA TAYLOR- Duncan 330p PKG THU0186- Police in Louisville say they will enforce a curfew tonight after two offi… https://t.co/vsDQNMOBox 2 hours ago

SmurfResistanceFighter RT @WOWT6News: Police said they would enforce a curfew for the next two nights in Louisville, where Mayor Greg Fischer said “violence is no… 4 hours ago

WOWT 6 News Police said they would enforce a curfew for the next two nights in Louisville, where Mayor Greg Fischer said “viole… https://t.co/XFVHoanmr3 4 hours ago

TheTop10News Trump says he is 'praying' for two Louisville cops shot during clashes between BLM mob and ... Source: Daily Mail https://t.co/QycYsajoq9 5 hours ago


LeBron James, Oprah And More React To Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

LeBron James, Oprah And More React To Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case

LeBron James, Oprah, Viola Davis and more celebrities react to the Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge the three police officers with murder in the tragic death of Breonna Taylor.

Psychologist breaks down Breonna Taylor decision impact on Black community [Video]

Psychologist breaks down Breonna Taylor decision impact on Black community

For many, the decision in the Breonna Taylor case was no surprise, but it’s still crushing.

Gov. Cuomo Slams Mayor De Blasio For Dragging Feet On Plans To Redesign NYPD [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Slams Mayor De Blasio For Dragging Feet On Plans To Redesign NYPD

With police conduct again in the forefront after police officers were cleared in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio for dragging his feet in drawing up..

