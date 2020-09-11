'America’s Got Talent' Reveals Season 15 Winner | Billboard News
The results are in.
And the winner of 'America’s Got Talent 2020 is…Brandon Leake.
✨ William ✨ S15/Ep25 Finale: Host @TerryCrews reveals who America has chosen as the $1 million winner of "America's Got Talent"… https://t.co/SIwAmp3ixt 21 hours ago
Super Ultra Deluxe #WhatToWatch - #AmericasGotTalent on #NBC
Countdown to the Finale (8/7c)
Live Final Results (9/8c)
Terry Crews… https://t.co/QhKqORtCop 23 hours ago
'America's Got Talent' crowns spoken word poet winner in emotional season finalePoet Brandon Leake delivered emotional performances about his daughter, the Black Lives Matter movement and the loss of his sister.
