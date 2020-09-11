Global  
 

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:28s - Published
'America’s Got Talent' Reveals Season 15 Winner | Billboard News

The results are in.

And the winner of 'America’s Got Talent 2020 is…Brandon Leake.


augustkobs

✨ William ✨ S15/Ep25 Finale: Host @TerryCrews reveals who America has chosen as the $1 million winner of "America's Got Talent"… https://t.co/SIwAmp3ixt 21 hours ago

superultradlux

Super Ultra Deluxe #WhatToWatch - #AmericasGotTalent on #NBC Countdown to the Finale (8/7c) Live Final Results (9/8c) Terry Crews… https://t.co/QhKqORtCop 23 hours ago


