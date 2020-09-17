Gigi Hadid Gives Birth & Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Machine Gun Kelly's Eminem Feud, Kanye West's Call to the Music Industry & More | Billboard NewsMachine Gun Kelly's Eminem Feud, Kanye West's Call to the Music Industry & More | Billboard News
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Welcome First Baby Girl Together | Billboard NewsBaby Zigi has finally arrived! Gigi Hadid and Zayn welcomed their first baby girl together.
Daily Download: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Welcome Baby GirlBaby Zigi is here! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announce the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram. Plus, Meghan Markle makes a surprise appearance during the season 15 finale of "America's Got Talent".