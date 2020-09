Boxer Cleans Up

Occurred on September 20, 2020 / Pocahontas, Tennessee, USAInfo from Licensor: I am 42 years old.

I have been a bartender for 22 years.

Due to COVID 19, I decided to move to the country and video our hilarious boxers.

I have been raising and breeding for 6 years and I love these boxer babies.

Love sharing funny moments.